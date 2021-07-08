KDHE to hold free vaccine and testing clinics statewide

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the increased presence of the Delta variant in the region, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. While infection rates have declined in Kansas, the emergence of the new variant poses a unique risk to communities across Kansas. Kansans should stay safe by continuing to social distance and wear masks while around unvaccinated people.

These events are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and for unvaccinated Kansans to get tested to stop the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than the B.117 variant which was previously the dominant strain. The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates.

Events are listed below by county and then by date:

Douglas County

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

What: Lawrence Just Food, Vaccine and Testing Event

Lawrence Just Food, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 1000 E 11th St, Lawrence, KS 66046

1000 E 11th St, Lawrence, KS 66046 Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, July 9, 2021

What: Christ Community Church, Testing Clinic

Christ Community Church, Testing Clinic Where: 1100 Kasold Drive, Lawrence 66049

1100 Kasold Drive, Lawrence 66049 Hours: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

What: Lawrence Public Library, Vaccine and Testing Event

Lawrence Public Library, Vaccine and Testing Event Where: 707 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044

707 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044 Hours: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lyon County

Saturday, July 10, 2021

What: Riverside Elementary School, Testing Clinic

Riverside Elementary School, Testing Clinic Where: 327 South West Street, Emporia, KS 66801

327 South West Street, Emporia, KS 66801 Hours: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Shawnee County

Saturday, July 10, 2021

What: Harvesters Community Food Network/ USD 501, Vaccination Clinic

Harvesters Community Food Network/ USD 501, Vaccination Clinic Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Jardine Middle School – 2600 S.W. 33rd St. Topeka, KS 66611

Jardine Middle School – 2600 S.W. 33rd St. Topeka, KS 66611 Hours: 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

What: Oakland New Life, Vaccine and Testing Event

Oakland New Life, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Lundgren Elementary, 1020 NE Forest Ave, Topeka, KS 66616

Lundgren Elementary, 1020 NE Forest Ave, Topeka, KS 66616 Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Reno County

Monday, July 12, 2021

What: Reno County Food Pantry, Vaccination Clinic

Reno County Food Pantry, Vaccination Clinic Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 700 N Walnut St Hutchinson, KS 67501

700 N Walnut St Hutchinson, KS 67501 Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Please note, additional vaccine and testing events may be happening in communities across the state. Please check with your local health department for events that may not be listed.

For more information on where you can be tested for COVID-19 outside of these clinics, visit: knowbeforeyougoKS.com.

To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit www.kansasvaccine.gov.