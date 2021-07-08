KDHE to hold free vaccine and testing clinics statewide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the increased presence of the Delta variant in the region, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. While infection rates have declined in Kansas, the emergence of the new variant poses a unique risk to communities across Kansas. Kansans should stay safe by continuing to social distance and wear masks while around unvaccinated people.
These events are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and for unvaccinated Kansans to get tested to stop the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.
According to the CDC, the Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than the B.117 variant which was previously the dominant strain. The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates.
Events are listed below by county and then by date:
Douglas County
- Wednesday, July 7, 2021
- What: Lawrence Just Food, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 1000 E 11th St, Lawrence, KS 66046
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Friday, July 9, 2021
- What: Christ Community Church, Testing Clinic
- Where: 1100 Kasold Drive, Lawrence 66049
- Hours: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 14, 2021
- What: Lawrence Public Library, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Where: 707 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Lyon County
- Saturday, July 10, 2021
- What: Riverside Elementary School, Testing Clinic
- Where: 327 South West Street, Emporia, KS 66801
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Shawnee County
- Saturday, July 10, 2021
- What: Harvesters Community Food Network/ USD 501, Vaccination Clinic
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Jardine Middle School – 2600 S.W. 33rd St. Topeka, KS 66611
- Hours: 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 13, 2021
- What: Oakland New Life, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Lundgren Elementary, 1020 NE Forest Ave, Topeka, KS 66616
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Reno County
- Monday, July 12, 2021
- What: Reno County Food Pantry, Vaccination Clinic
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 700 N Walnut St Hutchinson, KS 67501
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Please note, additional vaccine and testing events may be happening in communities across the state. Please check with your local health department for events that may not be listed.
For more information on where you can be tested for COVID-19 outside of these clinics, visit: knowbeforeyougoKS.com.
To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit www.kansasvaccine.gov.