KDHE to hold press conference on coronavirus at 1:30 p.m.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) knows there are many questions circulating regarding COVID-19, and this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. they will hold a press conference. KSN News will carry the conference right here.
KDHE also recognizes the importance of providing updated information on COVID-19 testing and will be updating the number of positive testing results for COVID-19 on www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
Press briefings will be held Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1:30 p.m.
