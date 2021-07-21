KDHE: Vaccine and testing clinics continue statewide with emergence of delta variant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Wednesday that with the increased presence of the delta variant in the region, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics.

KDHE stated that the emergence of the delta variant poses a dangerous risk to communities across Kansas. In a news release Wednesday, KDHE listed clinics that are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and/or tested to stop the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect themselves and loved ones.

According to the CDC, the delta variant is twice as infectious as the B. 117 variant which was previously the dominant strain. The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates. Over the last few weeks, nearly all patients who died of COVID-19 were unvaccinated. It’s essential for Kansans to stay safe by continuing to social distance and wear masks while around unvaccinated people.

Events are listed below by county and then by date:

Doniphan, Thursday, July 29, 2021

What: Doniphan County, Vaccine and Testing Event

Doniphan County, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: TBD

TBD Where: Troy Fairgrounds, 100 N Boder St., Troy, KS

Troy Fairgrounds, 100 N Boder St., Troy, KS Hours: 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Douglas County, Thursday, July 22, 2021

What: Lawrence Mobile Clinic, Vaccine and Testing Event

Lawrence Mobile Clinic, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where : Starbucks Parking Lot , 23rd and Ousdahl, Lawrence, KS

: Starbucks Parking Lot 23rd and Ousdahl, Lawrence, KS Hours: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

What: Lawrence Public Library, Vaccine and Testing Event

Lawrence Public Library, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044

Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044 Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Friday, July 30, 2021

What: Lawrence Mobile Clinic, Vaccine and Testing Event

Lawrence Mobile Clinic, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Starbucks Parking Lot, 23rd and Ousdahl, Lawrence, KS

Starbucks Parking Lot, 23rd and Ousdahl, Lawrence, KS Hours: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Reno County, Wednesday, July 28, 2021

What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccination Clinic

Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccination Clinic Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 700 N Walnut St Hutchinson, KS

700 N Walnut St Hutchinson, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Riley County, Friday, July 23, 2021

What: Red Bud Trailer Park, Vaccine and Testing Event

Red Bud Trailer Park, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS

2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS Hours: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Thursday, July 29, 2021

What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event

Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Be Able Community, 431 5th St, Manhattan, KS

Be Able Community, 431 5th St, Manhattan, KS Hours: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Shawnee County, Tuesday, July 27, 2021

What: African Methodist Church, Vaccine Event

African Methodist Church, Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: St John’s AME, 701 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, KS

St John’s AME, 701 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, KS Hours: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sedgwick County, Monday, July 26, 2021

What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event

United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 2130 E 21st Street, Wichita KS

2130 E 21st Street, Wichita KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:45 PM

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event

Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 1130 South Broadway Street, Wichita, KS

1130 South Broadway Street, Wichita, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00PM

KDHE stated that additional vaccine and testing events may be happening in communities across the state. Kansans are asked to check with their local health department for events that may not be listed.

To find a free testing location in the community, click here. To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, click here.