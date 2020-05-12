KDOL back payments delayed; website difficulties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – As many Kansans are still waiting to get their unemployment benefits payments, self-employed people are just beginning to apply.

May 12 is the first day that the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) is accepting applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). This program is for self-employed, gig workers, independent contractors, non-profit employees, and others who wouldn’t normally qualify for unemployment benefits.

We are hearing from some people attempting to file that the website is not working, KDOL has not yet responded.

However, many Kansans are still waiting on back payments on their unemployment benefits, including the $600 additional payment. According to KDOL, that money was supposed to start going out at the end of last week, meaning payments would hit people’s bank accounts within 2-3 days.

On Tuesday, KDOL said that the amount to be paid out was too high, per a limit set by the bank. They are now sending out back payments over the coming days.

