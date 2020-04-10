KDOT crews implement safety precautions amid coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The stay-at-home order has reduced traffic on Sedgwick County roads. It’s giving KDOT crews a chance to do routine maintenance that sometimes isn’t so routine with heavy traffic flow, but due to coronavirus concerns, crews are implementing safety precautions.

The reduced traffic makes it easier and less of a hazard to fill potholes and repair signs but road crews are having to do so with smaller crews.

“It’s still a little dicey for bringing crews in and having them around each other. So we’re very careful about that we’re doing a lot of disinfecting and a lot of distancing,” said Tom Hein, Kansas Department of Transportation.

To help with social distancing, Hein says crews are staying at home and working on call for emergency maintenance repairs as needed.

“Now generally when a maintenance crew from KDOT goes out and does more of a repair job well then it takes the whole crew. And that’s something we’re trying to avoid right now,” said Hein.

But he said if a big job like a major traffic accident that requires KDOT traffic control or even a snow event, they will be forced to bring the larger crews back out.

“But they will each be in a dump truck pushing snow if need be. So there won’t be that contact with each other on the crew,” said Hein.

Hein says even though there’s less traffic on the roads, still be mindful to slow down when driving through a work zone.

