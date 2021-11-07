Kids 5-12 getting vaccinated brings hope to parents

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – A big push from Sedgwick County getting shots into children’s arms at least 700 kids between the ages of 5 to 12 have been vaccinated in the county so far.

Saturday afternoon many kids were going to get their first dose of the vaccines and many parents shared they had been waiting for this day.

“Well I was very scared and then when I got the shot it didn’t really feel like much,” said Emerson Watcher, who got his first dose on Saturday.

Brent Watcher said after his whole family got COVID his son Emerson has been waiting to get the vaccine.

“He wants to make sure no one can get it again if he can help he wanted to help,” said Brent Watcher.

“They put on a bandaid and then that was it and then I got two pieces of candy and two toys,” said Emerson Watcher.

According to the Kansas Safer Classrooms Workgroup, 52% of kids 12 to 17 are vaccinated in Kansas and 56% of Kansas kids have to wear masks while at school.

Some parents said this is a step in the right direction for their kids.

“I think it is great and hopefully a relief for parents especially for parents that are having trouble doing homeschooling or the fear of if we go back to remote learning so hopefully this is more security that they will be in school,” said Sunshine Vanderboom, who got her kids vaccinated on Saturday.

“Because our mom wanted us to and because it would keep us more safe in school and outside of school,” said Abigail Hux, Sunshine’s daughter.

Sedgwick county expects to administer more than 3 thousand pediatric doses early next week.

“On veterans day clinic open anyone can come really are targeting the kids to get them vaccinated,” said Adrienne Byrne, the Sedgwick County Health director.

“We don’t have to worry about how we don’t have to worry about getting COVID around our friends,” said Isaiah Hux, Sunshine’s son.