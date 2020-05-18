Kohl’s reopens stores in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After being closed for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kohl’s stores in Wichita and Kansas are now open again.

The store hours will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check the website or your app for updates.

Kohl’s says customers and associates can expect to see the following safety measures in place to provide a safe and healthy environment for everyone.

Kohl’s has reduced operating hours and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

Kohl’s is offering dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Signage and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage six feet of social distancing, with a particular focus on high traffic areas including at customer service and checkout.

For stores that have two or more entrances, one entrance has been closed and each store will operate with a single point of entry to the store.

An associate greeter will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate.

In-aisle fixturing has been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Kohl’s has installed protective barriers at all registers and will offer touchless payment through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible.

Checkout lanes will be cleaned by an associate after each customer transaction, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.

Hand sanitizer will be readily available at each register and throughout the store for customer use.

Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended to reduce and minimize touch points.

Kohl’s has made adjustments to the returns process to minimize contact between the customer and associate. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl’s will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store.

Kohl’s will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of our stores, including all restrooms, entrances and all customer touchpoints, during all operating hours by a third party cleaning service.

