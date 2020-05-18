Kohl’s reopens stores in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After being closed for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kohl’s stores in Wichita and Kansas are now open again.
The store hours will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check the website or your app for updates.
Kohl’s says customers and associates can expect to see the following safety measures in place to provide a safe and healthy environment for everyone.
- Kohl’s has reduced operating hours and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.
- Kohl’s is offering dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Signage and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage six feet of social distancing, with a particular focus on high traffic areas including at customer service and checkout.
- For stores that have two or more entrances, one entrance has been closed and each store will operate with a single point of entry to the store.
- An associate greeter will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate.
- In-aisle fixturing has been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
- Kohl’s has installed protective barriers at all registers and will offer touchless payment through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible.
- Checkout lanes will be cleaned by an associate after each customer transaction, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.
- Hand sanitizer will be readily available at each register and throughout the store for customer use.
- Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended to reduce and minimize touch points.
- Kohl’s has made adjustments to the returns process to minimize contact between the customer and associate. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl’s will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store.
- Kohl’s will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of our stores, including all restrooms, entrances and all customer touchpoints, during all operating hours by a third party cleaning service.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sedgwick County Health Department to offer tests on Saturday, May 23
- Kohl’s reopens stores in Wichita
- Several injuries in northwest Sedgwick County crash
- Vanderbilt adds guard Isaac McBride as transfer from Kansas
- Florida man who called coronavirus ‘fake crisis’ gets infected, warns others