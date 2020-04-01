1  of  57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kroger, Dillons parent, offers 'hero bonus' for hourly employees during coronavirus shutdown

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kroger, the parent company of Dillons, has announced a $2 an hour bonus for a large number of its employees.

Calling it a “hero bonus,” the grocery chain will add $2 an hour to the base pay for all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center employees.

The bonus will be in effect for all hours the associate works between March 29 and April 18, and will be paid out weekly.

This is in addition to a one-time bonus that will be paid out to employees this Friday.

“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies.”

