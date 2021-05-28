Kroger, the parent company of Dillons, launches $5 million giveaway to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kroger, the parent company of Dillons, is launching a new effort to incentivize more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The #CommunityImmunity giveaway campaign will start next week and provide individuals, including customers and associates, the opportunity to win life-changing prizes like one of five $1 million payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year.

“The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, the Community Immunity $5 Million Giveaway is just one more way we’re doing our part to help America recover from the public health crisis and safely return to normal.”

The giveaway, starting next week, will give people who have received their vaccine from Kroger Health a shot at winning one of five $1 million payouts, totaling $5 million in cash prizes. Kroger will also be holding 10 free groceries for a year giveaways each week for five weeks, totaling 50 winners! Terms and conditions apply.

The program comes after a collaboration with the Biden Administration to encourage increased vaccinations as part of the national push to have at least 70% of U.S. adults with at least their first dose by July 10.

As of today, the Kroger Health organization’s pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and healthcare technicians have distributed more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines — and that number continues to grow daily.

Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.