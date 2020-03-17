KU classes will continue online for rest of spring semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The University of Kansas has decided to keep all instruction online for the rest of the spring semester as it deals with coronavirus concerns.

In an update Tuesday, KU says there will be a significantly reduced on-campus presence for students, staff and faculty.

KU Student Housing will restrict access to all housing facilities effective immediately, and close all facilities through a tiered process beginning Friday, March 20.

Campus housing will be limited only to residents who need to maintain a physical presence on the Lawrence campus.

The university has not made a decision about commencement yet. It says the date for commencement is May 17, with falls outside the CDC timeline. School leaders will wait to determine if it will need to be moved or postponed.

