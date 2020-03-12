KU shifts to online classes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The University of Kansas has said that the resumption of in-person classes will be delayed.

The university said it is to help protect the health of all members of our community, including those who may be at higher risk of the effects of COVID-19.

Next week, March 16-22, the university said faculty will prepare to transition their course content, including lectures, to online instructional platforms, such as Blackboard. Right now, every KU course already has an existing Blackboard shell available for faculty to start the process. Beginning the week of March 23, courses will be taught remotely using online tools.

The university is anticipating to stay online for several weeks and says they will reassess the need to continue remote-only instruction each week, starting March 28.

There will be no schedule change to courses already online.

Due to coronavirus concerns, KU is delaying the resumption of in-person classes following spring break. Starting Monday, March 23, all classes will be held online until further notice.



Statement from Regents Chair Shane Bangerter on COVID-19 impact

“The Kansas Board of Regents is closely monitoring the development of the COVID-19 public health challenge. The health and safety of students and employees is of the utmost importance, and we are working with state universities to support them in their response to COVID-19. “At this time, the Board is asking each CEO to decide the educational delivery system for their university. Because geography and circumstances are different, these decisions are weighty ones that must prioritize health on campuses, while also taking into account the academic success of students and possible consequences for students with limited financial resources. “Leadership at state universities will evaluate their situations, carefully consider guidance provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and other public health agencies, and ultimately take all appropriate measures to protect the health of students, faculty and staff. “I encourage all students and employees to listen to the instructions provided by public health experts, including proper hygiene and staying home if you are sick.”

