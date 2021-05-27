KU makes wearing masks optional

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas has decided to make masks optional. The school says it is rescinding its previous mask policy effective immediately for everyone on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses.

Masks are still required for public transportation and at campus healthcare facilities.

It made the decision based on new federal, state and county guidelines.

KU is also shifting from “low density” to “moderate density” standards at the Lawrence and Edwards campuses. It means there will be larger events – such as student orientation – and more employees returning to campus.

The university says it has not had any known COVID-19 transmissions within classrooms or research settings since the coronavirus pandemic began.

