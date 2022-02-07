KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Long COVID impacts as many as 30% of people who have survived COVID-19.

The term “long COVID” describes the persistent symptoms people continue to suffer weeks or months after their acute COVID-19 illness has passed. Symptoms can include pain, headaches, fatigue, “brain fog,” shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, cardiovascular problems, chronic cough and other issues.

The University of Kansas Medical Center, located in Kansas City, is now enrolling some of those “long haulers” in a clinical trial to study the issue.

The trial is being coordinated by New York University Langone Health, is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health and is part of the NIH Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative. It hopes to determine why some adults develop long COVID and others do not.

“This is likely to be one of the top public health problems we face in the near future and probably for the next decade,” Dr. Mario Castro, vice chair for clinical and translational research and pulmonologist at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, said.

A total of 17,000 adults from dozens of institutions across will be involved in the study. It will include people with long COVID, people who’ve had COVID-19 and recovered, and people who’ve never had the virus.

“Our hope is that at the end of the day, we will be able to give clinicians a strategy to manage these patients,” Castro said.

You can learn more about the trial by contacting KU Medical Center.