KU med students graduate early to help with pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — More than 50 University of Kansas medical students are graduating early to participate in a program that will deploy them throughout the state to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The University of Kansas Medical Center said in a news release that the program will allow seniors to serve in areas of “critical need” before their residencies start in July at various locations throughout the country.
Students from all three of the medical school’s campuses, in Kansas City, Salina and Wichita, have volunteered.
