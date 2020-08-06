KU students, faculty and staff to undergo COVID-19 testing before returning to campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Students, faculty, and staff members returning to classes at the University of Kansas will have to undergo COVID-19 testing, according to a letter from Chancellor Doug Girod.

The letter to the KU community says that everyone will undergo a mandatory, saliva-based test upon re-entry to both the Lawrence and Edwards campuses.

“Saliva-based tests will be provided at no charge for faculty, staff, and students in partnership with Clinical Reference Laboratory in Lenexa, Kansas. We will begin providing tests for students in KU Student Housing as part of the move-in process that is beginning later this week,” Girod said.

“It is my hope that you will view this testing event not only as an opportunity for you as an individual but also about a chance to demonstrate your responsibility to the health of our entire community. If we are to be successful in welcoming more of our population back to campus this fall, all of us will have to do our part. This testing is an important step in the process, and I encourage each of you to take advantage of it,” he said.

Test results will be shared with the KU Human Resources and if anyone tests positive, those results will be shared with KU Student Affairs and KU Housing, as well as the person’s local health department. Positive results will also be shared with Watkins Health Services.

“I know these are trying times, and I appreciate all of the hard work and dedication our faculty and staff have shown in preparing for the semester ahead. As we all respond to evolving circumstances, I know members of our Jayhawk community will work together and support each other in the days and weeks to come,” Girod said.

Those wishing to make an appointment may do so here.

