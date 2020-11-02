KU study: Counties without masks see more rapid spread of virus

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A study has found that Kansas counties that require masks have seen about half as many new coronavirus infections as counties that don’t mandate face coverings.

The University of Kansas study, “Do Masks Matter in Kansas,” found that counties that require masks saw a decrease in their seven-day rolling average of daily cases per 100,000 population starting 14 days after the mandate was issued.

Counties without mask mandates have seen the seven-day rolling average of daily cases per 100,000 steadily increase.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has tried to issue a statewide mask mandate, but most of the state’s 105 counties opted out.

