KU tests student-athletes for COVID-19 before returning to scheduled activities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The University of Kansas Athletics is testing its student-athletes and staff prior to them returning to any scheduled voluntary activities.

As of Saturday, 86 football student-athletes received the nasopharyngeal swab and antibody blood tests, and 110 staff members (includes coaches and support staff) received the nasopharyngeal swab test. According to the school, from the 86 student-athletes who were tested for COVID-19, one student-athlete tested positive and another student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Officials say the student who tested positive showed no previous symptoms prior to returning for voluntary football activities. The student is currently self-isolated and being monitored by medical professionals.

The student who tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies was unaware of previously contracting COVID-19, according to officials. The student-athlete will receive additional evaluations by medical professionals, per guideline policy.

Statement from Director of Athletics Jeff Long

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes remains the highest priority in our athletics department. As our student-athletes choose to return at various dates in the coming weeks for voluntary activities, it is our priority to them, as well as their families, to ensure their health is appropriately cared for even more so now during this pandemic.

“Our staff and doctors have been prepared for the inevitable situation where a student-athlete received a positive COVID-19 test and immediately followed the plans and policies prepared by Kansas Team Health. Our student-athlete is being cared for and provided necessary items should he develop symptoms.

“The partnership with Kansas Team Health has been a tremendous asset since it was formed a year ago, but as we’ve all navigated this uncharted territory together, the medical advice and recommendations from their team of experts has been a tremendous benefit for our student-athletes, coaches and staff.

“While we can be almost certain there will be additional positive tests, we are committed to properly handling each individual with the highest medical care and doing our part to mitigate the spread.”

