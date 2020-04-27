Click here for coronavirus updates

KU's Miles, Self, Long take salary cuts equal to $500K

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas athletic director Jeff Long, football coach Les Miles and basketball coach Bill Self have taken a 10% salary reduction for the next six months in an effort to save the athletic department nearly $500,000.

The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is putting pressure on collegiate athletic departments nationwide to cut costs. Many schools have asked their highest-paid employees to take salary cuts during the pandemic.

A few have taken the more aggressive step of eliminating some sports entirely.

