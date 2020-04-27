LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas athletic director Jeff Long, football coach Les Miles and basketball coach Bill Self have taken a 10% salary reduction for the next six months in an effort to save the athletic department nearly $500,000.
The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is putting pressure on collegiate athletic departments nationwide to cut costs. Many schools have asked their highest-paid employees to take salary cuts during the pandemic.
A few have taken the more aggressive step of eliminating some sports entirely.
LATEST STORIES:
- CDC adds six new symptoms of COVID-19
- KU’s Miles, Self, Long take salary cuts equal to $500K
- Pelosi is latest high-profile Democrat to endorse Joe Biden
- Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Early showers then warm sun Monday