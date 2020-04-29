Kwik Shop in Garden City confirms one employee tested positive for COVID-19

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kwik Shop confirmed Tuesday that one of their team members at their Garden City location tested positive for COVID-19. The store address in Garden City is 2875 E. Schulman Avenue.

In an official release, Kwik Shop stated the following :

“We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials. We closed the restaurant and the adjoining Kwik Shop store at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 28th to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will re-open in the next few weeks. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time.”



Kwik Shop added that all team members working in the Garden City store have been contacted and have been advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.