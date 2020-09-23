Kwik Shop store temporarily closes after worker tests positive for coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kwik shop at 21st and Webb Road in northeast Wichita is closed for cleaning after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the company says a team member at the 2142 N. Webb Road location informed Kwik Shop about testing positive for the coronavirus.

“We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials,” the company said in a statement.

Kwik Shop closed the 21st and Webb location at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for cleaning and sanitizing by an industrial cleaning crew.

The store is expected to reopen in the next few days.

Kwik Shop says the other workers at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC guidelines.

“We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time,” according to the Kwik Shop statement.

