Labor, health, and corrections secretaries join Gov. Laura Kelly for 2 p.m. conference on coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly held an update Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic in Kansas. KSN will stream the conference at 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health reported six new deaths since Monday. KSN has learned those have involved two Kansas corrections employees.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Delía García, secretary for the Kansas Department of Labor, and Jeff Zmuda, secretary for the Kansas Department of Corrections, will join the Governor in today’s press briefing.

