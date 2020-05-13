Live Now
Labor, health, corrections secretaries to join Gov. Laura Kelly for 2 p.m. conference on coronavirus in Kansas
Click here for coronavirus updates

Labor, health, and corrections secretaries join Gov. Laura Kelly for 2 p.m. conference on coronavirus in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly held an update Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic in Kansas. KSN will stream the conference at 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health reported six new deaths since Monday. KSN has learned those have involved two Kansas corrections employees.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Delía García, secretary for the Kansas Department of Labor, and Jeff Zmuda, secretary for the Kansas Department of Corrections, will join the Governor in today’s press briefing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories