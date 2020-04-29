Lansing Correctional Facility confirms resident death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lansing Correctional Facility confirmed a resident who died Wednesday had tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident was a male over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions who tested positive for the virus on April 25. He was transferred to KU Medical Center on April 24. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

The individual was serving a life sentence for charges including two counts of robbery, five counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of kidnapping, 12 counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, and two counts of drug possession. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) since 1999.

KDOC said for the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, they will not release his name nor his underlying medical conditions. His family has been notified.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

