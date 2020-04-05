Lansing Correctional Facility modifies operations due to additional COVID-19 cases

1  of  46
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) –  Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced on Saturday that a modified operational schedule has been implemented at the Lansing Correctional Facility after a fourth staff member, and the first inmate, tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

The staff member is a male over the age of 20 and the inmate is a male over age 50.

As with the cases on March 31, the KDOC has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on the next steps to address these circumstances.

Additional steps taken Saturday include:

  • Reduced movement of residents so that they will remain in their units, but are not locked down in cells 
  • Necessary movement to recreation or jobs will occur primarily in groups, or cohorts, from the same unit
  • Staffing has been modified due to increased absences

“The additional steps today illustrate our continued effort to follow all guidelines issued by public health officials,” Zmuda said. “We appreciate the continued support and guidance of KDHE and Governor Laura Kelly, as we conduct our work in these challenging times.”

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus

