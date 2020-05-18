Lansing Correctional Facility reports fourth inmate death related to coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who died Saturday, May 16, had tested positive for COVID-19. It is the fourth inmate death related to COVID-19, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The inmate was a man over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions who tested positive for the virus on April 29 and was transferred to the hospital on May 1. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes, the KDOC said in a news release.

The man was serving a sentence for charges including aggravated robbery and first-degree murder. He had been imprisoned with the KDOC since December 1989 and his earliest possible release date was set for Oct. 1, 2020. For the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, the KDOC is not releasing his name, nor his underlying medical conditions. His family has been notified.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus. For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

