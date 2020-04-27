Lansing Correctional Facility reports one death of COVID-19 positive resident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Lansing Correctional Facility resident who tested positive April 19 for COVID-19 died on Sunday, the Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed Monday.

The man was over 50 with underlying medical conditions. He was transferred to the University of Kansas Medical Center on April 20. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

The inmate was serving 25 years to life in prison for first-degree murder and had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since 2009. For the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, the KDOC will not release his name nor his underlying medical conditions. His family has been notified.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

LATEST STORIES: