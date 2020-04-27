Click here for coronavirus updates

Lansing Correctional Facility reports one death of COVID-19 positive resident

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Lansing Correctional Facility_337971

File photo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Lansing Correctional Facility resident who tested positive April 19 for COVID-19 died on Sunday, the Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed Monday.

The man was over 50 with underlying medical conditions. He was transferred to the University of Kansas Medical Center on April 20. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes. 

The inmate was serving 25 years to life in prison for first-degree murder and had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since 2009. For the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, the KDOC will not release his name nor his underlying medical conditions. His family has been notified.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories