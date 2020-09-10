Click here for coronavirus updates

Larned Correctional Facility reports death of inmate who tested positive for COVID-19

by: KSN News

Kansas Department of Corrections

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections said a Larned Correctional Facility inmate who died Monday, Sept. 7, tested positive for COVID-19.

Junior Lee Chrismon, 68, tested positive for the virus on August 15 and was transferred to the hospital the same day. KDOC said Chrismon had underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

Chrismon was serving a 52-month sentence for drug-related charges. He had been imprisoned with (KDOC) since May 2019.

KDOC said it is the fifth resident death related to COVID-19.

