Larned Correctional Facility reports death of inmate who tested positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections said a Larned Correctional Facility inmate who died Monday, Sept. 7, tested positive for COVID-19.
Junior Lee Chrismon, 68, tested positive for the virus on August 15 and was transferred to the hospital the same day. KDOC said Chrismon had underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.
Chrismon was serving a 52-month sentence for drug-related charges. He had been imprisoned with (KDOC) since May 2019.
KDOC said it is the fifth resident death related to COVID-19.
For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas congressman announces $21 million grant for Wichita North Junction project
- KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: A significant summer stretch
- Caught on camera: Man throws puppy 30 feet in air; now facing felony animal abuse charge
- Manhattan man arrested on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes
- Home Depot expands Black Friday deals to last nearly 2 months amid pandemic