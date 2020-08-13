Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility confirms 43 COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) announced Thursday that 43 residents at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF) have tested positive for COVID-19.

KDOC said the first staff member at LCMHF tested positive on August 8, and 262 residents were tested based on the contact tracing that took place. The residents at LCMHF are all males, ranging in age from above the age of 20 to above the age of 60.

KDOC said mandatory mask protocol was implemented on July 7 for both staff and residents.

KDOC stated that they have been in consultation with KDHE, and have implemented the following steps:

All 43 men were moved to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 unit as per department protocol

Contact tracing will continue to identify what staff and residents have been in direct contact with the individuals

Those who tested negative will quarantine at LCMHF

Additional testing will take place as we continue to work to control the spread and KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

Larned Correctional Mental Health facility is a 598-bed, multi-custody programming facility. The facility consists of the Central Unit, which has the capacity to house 310 male maximum/medium-custody residents, the West Unit, with a capacity of 288 male minimum custody residents and the new Intake Isolation Unit, with a capacity of 64 residents.

