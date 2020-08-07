Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility confirms staff member tested positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Corrections announced Friday that one staff member at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF) has tested positive for COVID-19.

KDOC stated the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a female over the age of 40, and they will not release any further information in order to protect her identity.

KDOC said they have been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on next steps and have implemented the following guidelines set forth by them, including:

Contact tracing was conducted to determine who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual

The Pawnee County Health Department will conduct contact tracing to identify anyone outside of LCMHF who may have been in close contact with this individual and will notify those persons

Testing will take place among select staff and residents as we continue to work to control the spread

KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

Larned Correctional Mental Health facility is a 598-bed, multi-custody programming facility. The facility consists of the Central Unit, which has the capacity to house 310 male maximum/medium-custody residents, the West Unit, with a capacity of 288 male minimum custody residents and the new Intake Isolation Unit, with a capacity of 64 residents.

