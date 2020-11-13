Latest Local Health Order in Sedgwick County allows fitness and health centers to keep locker rooms open

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County’s Local Health Officer, signed a new Local Health Order Friday that allows restaurants to open for in-person dining from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Bars and night clubs may also be open during those hours unless state or local law requires a later opening time. Restaurants may continue carryout, deliver, and curbside services past 11 p.m.

This order will be in effect from 12:01 a.m., Saturday, November 14 to midnight, Thursday, December 31.

The new order allows fitness and health centers to keep locker rooms open and these facilities must frequently clean common touchpoints (i.e. benches, seating, lockers).

Mass gatherings are capped at 100 people or 50 percent of the fire code capacity, whichever is less, but individuals must be able to maintain the six-foot social distance requirement. Mass gatherings apply to restaurants, bars and night clubs, and fitness and health centers due to not wearing masks during those activities, close proximity of residents, and residents at these locations for a longer period of time. Restaurants may seat parties of no more than eight people.

Retail stores are not considered mass gatherings however these entities are limited to 50 percent of fire code capacity based on concerns about social distancing and holiday shopping.

Large venues (2,000 plus people) where 50 percent of the fire code capacity is still a large number and social distancing is possible must have approval from Dr. Minns to host events.

Religious institutions, election polling places, licensed child care facilities, schools and their activities, and courts are exempt from the mass gatherings limitations contained within this order.

As a reminder, our community toolbox consists of mask wearing, social distancing, and good hand hygiene, as the best ways for the community to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect one another.