Law enforcement looking for clarity from Attorney General on how to enforce Governor Laura Kelly’s order

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Last week, a barber in McPherson faced a possible misdemeanor charge and an arrest warrant after opening up his shop before the governor’s order allowed him to do so.

“We figured we were simply doing our job,” said McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden.

Luke’s Barbershop has since closed its doors. The owner is now waiting until May 18 to open up shop with the county attorney agreeing to rescind the arrest warrant and drop all charges.

“Since then, we have learned that the attorney general has taken this under review and to give us a decision on that in the next week or two,” said Chief Golden.

Law enforcement in McPherson was not the only one who shared concerns. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says they’ve received around 1,000 complaints of non-compliance, but even before that, they had questions.

“We all talked about this, the chief and I and the DA, about how we were going to try and enforce this and it was very evident with three of us that do we really want to be taking people to jail and issuing warrants for these types of things?” said Easter.

No one in Sedgwick County has been jailed or even taken into custody, according to Easter. They have only been offered education. Now, law enforcement are looking for clarity from the state and the Attorney General on how to handle non-compliance.

“This will cause probably some new legislation presented to absolutely clarify who has power, who can enforce the law and how that law reads,” Easter said.

“Just give us closure,” added Chief Golden. “Is it constitutionally our right to go forward, or is it not?”

LATEST STORIES: