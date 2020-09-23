Lawmaker: Kelly staff blocks list of Kansas PPE suppliers

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker says Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s office blocked a Kansas legislative committee from obtaining a list of the state’s personal protective equipment suppliers.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha released emails Tuesday during a meeting of a study committee showing that its request had been refused.

The committee sought the list after testimony last month that some of the state’s personal protective equipment was defective.

According to the emails released by Pyle, the Adjutant General’s Department cited instructions from the governor’s staff in declining to release the list.

Kelly’s chief of staff said the directive was an effort to narrow the committee’s request.

