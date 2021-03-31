Lawmakers urge rejection of new mask mandate expected by governor on Thursday

A discarded face mask lies in the street in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Disposable masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment have safeguarded untold lives during the pandemic. They’re also creating a worldwide environmental problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic into landfills and oceans. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Lawmakers have signaled they will reject a new mask mandate from the governor.

The Senate approved a resolution that directs legislative leadership to vote down an expected re-issued mask mandate by the governor on Thursday.

The current executive order mandating masks, that counties can opt out of, expires Wednesday night.

The governor is expected to put in place another mandate, and the legislative coordinating council will have the opportunity to reject it. This is because the full legislature will be adjourned until next Tuesday.

The resolution comes one day after the House passed their version saying the same thing.

If an executive order is struck down by lawmakers, local officials will still be able to put their own restrictions in place.

The Legislative Coordinating Council will hold a meeting tomorrow to vote on it when the new order by the governor is announced.