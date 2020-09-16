Lawrence looks for ways to crack down on house parties

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence officials are looking for ways to put the brakes on house parties in neighborhoods near the University of Kansas campus as the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students continues to rise.

After a debate during the Lawrence City Commission meeting Tuesday, a majority of the commissioners said they were interested in at least considering an ordinance that would make it a municipal offense to violate local health orders designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the discussion came as the University of Kansas announced Tuesday that the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 841, an increase of 42 cases since Friday.

