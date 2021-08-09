Lawrence now has an indoor mask mandate for city buildings

Story updated to add will be requiring face coverings in all city buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The city of Lawrence and Douglas County are adding to the local mandates aimed at controlling the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant. They announced the mask requirements Friday.

It will require employees and visitors to wear masks inside their city buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The requirement of face coverings applies to city employees and members of the public who visit city buildings.

The rules take effect Monday and apply whether someone has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

Their announcements came the same day the University of Kansas imposed an indoor mask mandate at its main campus in Lawrence and a satellite campus in Johnson County.

In Manhattan in northeast Kansas, both the city and Kansas State University are requiring masks inside their buildings.