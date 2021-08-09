Lawrence now has an indoor mask mandate

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The city of Lawrence and Douglas County are adding to the local mandates aimed at controlling the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant. They announced the mask requirements Friday.

The rules take effect Monday and apply whether someone has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

Their announcements came the same day the University of Kansas imposed an indoor mask mandate at its main campus in Lawrence and a satellite campus in Johnson County.

In Manhattan in northeast Kansas, both the city and Kansas State University are requiring masks inside their buildings.