Lawrence ordinance makes it easier to crack down on partiers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence officials are giving police more power to enforce crowd size limits and other health orders designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The moves come after neighbors raised concerns about large house parties near the University of Kansas campus.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that city commissioners voted 4-1 Thursday to approve an ordinance that uses an existing state public nuisance law to give police the authority to issue up to a $500 ticket to violators.

The ordinance takes effect Saturday. Commissioner Stuart Boley said it’s a way to protect the broader community from the virus’ spread after cases have increased since students returned.

