Lawyer demands that Kansas school district alter COVID rules

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A lawyer who has filed lawsuits challenging mask mandates in two Kansas counties is demanding that a Kansas City-area school district revise its COVID-19 policies.

Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser argues that the policies imposed by the Gardner-Edgerton school district in southwestern Johnson County are discriminatory and violate state and federal laws.

The district’s policies say people who’ve had contact with others with COVID-19 won’t be quarantined if they’re fully vaccinated or wear masks. Kriegshauser sent a letter this week demanding a response by Friday.

A district spokesperson said Thursday that its attorney is reviewing the letter. Kriegshauser filed lawsuits last week against mask requirements in Johnson and Morris counties.

