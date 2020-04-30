Leaked document says Governor Kelly will reopen Kansas economy

FILE – In this March 25, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions in her office at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Gov. Kelly on Thursday, April, 9, 2020 filed suit after a legislative panel overturned her executive order that was aimed at stopping religious and funeral gatherings of more than 10 people. Kelly has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to expedite the case in hopes of getting clarity by Sunday, which is Easter. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly is expected to announce her plans for reopening Kansas during a live event in Topeka Thursday night. You can watch it live on KSN and KSN.com at 6:30 p.m.

This comes as a state representative leaked documents earlier Thursday that he says preview the governor’s order.

The plan is to let the stay-at-home order expire as planned at midnight, May 3.

The plan lays out guidelines for distancing and businesses and keeping groups of employees and customers at 10 or less.

Some types of businesses may be prohibited from opening in the first phase and residents will be strongly encouraged to wear masks in public.

The plan does allow local governments to enact stricter expectations than the governor.

Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders say opinions of all kinds have been pouring in about what they should do.

“People saying, ‘Go slow,’ people are saying, ‘Go fast,’ people are saying, ‘Don’t go at all,'” said Pete Meitzner, chairman of the Sedgwick County Commission. “So the balancing act that we’re trying to do is mainly to protect the health of the public while reopening the economy in a responsible manner.”

“We still gotta be cautious that this is still in our community until we get a vaccine or really proper treatment,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

State Representative Stephen Owens leaked documents that he says are the governor’s plan, but he says there are still new items to be released, including which businesses will not be allowed to open yet.

“It appears that there’s still some information left to be put out there in terms of businesses that will still be on the excluded list, but it appears to be that the majority of businesses are going to be able to reopen with social distancing guidelines,” said Owens.

Owens says, while he is concerned about large gathering restrictions, he is on board with allowing Kansans to get back to work.

“I’m hearing from people every day that are struggling to find work, that can’t get their unemployment claims processed, that are struggling to provide for their families and all they want is some hope,” he said.

Meitzner says the Wichita area is ready to move forward safely.

“I think we’re ready to go, to start putting our toe in the water with business to see what we can do,” he said.

Wichita’s mayor agreed that safety is key.

“Find that balance between being safe and getting back to normal,” said Whipple.

Sedgwick County Commissioners expected to have a meeting Friday to debate whether the commission will enact any additional local rules.

