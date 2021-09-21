Lenient Johnson County district sees high COVID-19 rates

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Johnson County health officials say they are concerned about a high COVID-19 infection rate in the Spring Hill district, which is the only school district in the county that doesn’t require masks for all grade levels.

Health department data shows Johnson County schools are averaging an incidence rate of about 3 cases per 1,000 students since Aug. 15.

Spring Hill’s rate was more than 15 per 1,000 students this month. Spring Hill requires masks only for younger students but also allows parents to sign exemption forms.

The district says it is monitoring the situation but doesn’t currently plan to changes its protocols.