Less than 100 sign up for Sedgwick County’s random coronavirus sample study

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department wants you to answer the call. If you receive a call from a (316) 660-number, please answer to help Sedgwick County determine the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Sedgwick County’s random sample study will continue through this week, testing Sedgwick County residents with or without symptoms at no charge. The goal is to test 1,400 participants. Less than 100 have signed up so far.

The testing will identify residents with active coronavirus infection on the day the nasopharyngeal (NP or nose) swab was collected. The tests will not determine whether a person was previously infected with the virus and has recovered.

Residents who choose to participate will be asked to provide basic information and then schedule a time for sampling. On the appointment day, the resident will go through the SCHD drive-through sampling site where an NP swab will be collected. The swab will be sent to a laboratory for testing, and the health department will provide the results of the tests generally three to four days later.

LATEST STORIES: