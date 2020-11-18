Liberal K-8th, Valley Center among schools moving to remote learning model

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two schools in the KSN viewing area announced they are going remote.
Valley Center schools to go full remote beginning on Monday and continuing through at least December 11.
Liberal schools said PreK – 8 students will be moving to remote learning beginning on November 30 through January 15, 2021. Liberal High School students will continue with the hybrid model currently in place.
