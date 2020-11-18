Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Liberal K-8th, Valley Center among schools moving to remote learning model

Coronavirus in Kansas
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two schools in the KSN viewing area announced they are going remote.

Valley Center schools to go full remote beginning on Monday and continuing through at least December 11.

Liberal schools said PreK – 8 students will be moving to remote learning beginning on November 30 through January 15, 2021. Liberal High School students will continue with the hybrid model currently in place.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories