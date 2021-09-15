List of COVID-19 testing locations in Sedgwick County

Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding Testing Kit for the coronavirus test. The doctor is collecting nasal sample for a young lady with a sampling swab.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the continued increase of active COVID-19 cases, the Sedgwick County Health Department testing site is filling up quickly at the Sunflower Shelter located at 6501 W 21st St.

People who want COVID-19 testing need to text “SC COVID TEST” to 316-215-8313 to get in line for a COVID-19 test through the Sedgwick County Health Department. You will receive a message notifying you of a wait time or to come inside immediately. If the Q-line is full you will receive a message stating “The testing line is full for the rest of the day.”

The Sedgwick County Health Department began implementing the Q-Less system starting the week of Aug. 23. This is the same system that the Tag Office uses. Q-Less was brought on board to provide a better experience for those wanting to be tested.

These locations also offer no-cost COVID-19 sampling:

Wichita State University Metroplex

5015 E. 29 th St. N., Wichita

St. N., Wichita 316-978-3734

www.wichita.edu/research/mdl/get_tested.php

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Hilltop Community Center

1329 S. Terrace Dr., Wichita

www.gogettested.com/kansas

Hours: Tue: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Holy Savior Catholic Academy

3000 E. 19 th St. N., Wichita

St. N., Wichita www.gogettested.com/kansas

Hours: Mon. – Sat. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have trouble breathing, contact your medical provider or a community health clinic.

GraceMed

1122 N. Topeka St., Wichita

316-866-2000

www.gracemed.org

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HealthCore

2707 E. 21 st St. N., Wichita

St. N., Wichita 316-691-0249

www.healthcoreclinic.org

Hours: Mon. – Thur. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. , Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hunter Health

527 N. Grove, Wichita

316-262-2415

www.hunterhealth.org

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For other testing sites in Kansas, click here.