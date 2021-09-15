List of COVID-19 testing locations in Sedgwick County

Click here for coronavirus updates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the continued increase of active COVID-19 cases, the Sedgwick County Health Department testing site is filling up quickly at the Sunflower Shelter located at 6501 W 21st St.

People who want COVID-19 testing need to text “SC COVID TEST” to 316-215-8313 to get in line for a COVID-19 test through the Sedgwick County Health Department. You will receive a message notifying you of a wait time or to come inside immediately. If the Q-line is full you will receive a message stating “The testing line is full for the rest of the day.”

The Sedgwick County Health Department began implementing the Q-Less system starting the week of Aug. 23. This is the same system that the Tag Office uses. Q-Less was brought on board to provide a better experience for those wanting to be tested.

These locations also offer no-cost COVID-19 sampling:

Wichita State University Metroplex

Hilltop Community Center

Holy Savior Catholic Academy

If you have trouble breathing, contact your medical provider or a community health clinic.

GraceMed

  • 1122 N. Topeka St., Wichita
  • 316-866-2000
  • www.gracemed.org
  • Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HealthCore

  • 2707 E. 21st St. N., Wichita
  • 316-691-0249
  • www.healthcoreclinic.org
  • Hours: Mon. – Thur. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. , Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hunter Health

