List of COVID-19 testing locations in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the continued increase of active COVID-19 cases, the Sedgwick County Health Department testing site is filling up quickly at the Sunflower Shelter located at 6501 W 21st St.
People who want COVID-19 testing need to text “SC COVID TEST” to 316-215-8313 to get in line for a COVID-19 test through the Sedgwick County Health Department. You will receive a message notifying you of a wait time or to come inside immediately. If the Q-line is full you will receive a message stating “The testing line is full for the rest of the day.”
The Sedgwick County Health Department began implementing the Q-Less system starting the week of Aug. 23. This is the same system that the Tag Office uses. Q-Less was brought on board to provide a better experience for those wanting to be tested.
These locations also offer no-cost COVID-19 sampling:
Wichita State University Metroplex
- 5015 E. 29th St. N., Wichita
- 316-978-3734
- www.wichita.edu/research/mdl/get_tested.php
- Hours: Mon. – Fri. 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Hilltop Community Center
- 1329 S. Terrace Dr., Wichita
- www.gogettested.com/kansas
- Hours: Tue: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Holy Savior Catholic Academy
- 3000 E. 19th St. N., Wichita
- www.gogettested.com/kansas
- Hours: Mon. – Sat. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you have trouble breathing, contact your medical provider or a community health clinic.
GraceMed
- 1122 N. Topeka St., Wichita
- 316-866-2000
- www.gracemed.org
- Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HealthCore
- 2707 E. 21st St. N., Wichita
- 316-691-0249
- www.healthcoreclinic.org
- Hours: Mon. – Thur. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. , Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hunter Health
- 527 N. Grove, Wichita
- 316-262-2415
- www.hunterhealth.org
- Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For other testing sites in Kansas, click here.