Protesters attempt to ‘gridlock’ downtown Topeka over stay-at-home extension

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Protesters are attempting Thursday morning to lock up downtown Topeka in defiance of the Kansas governor’s stay-at-home order.

The Convention of States Kansas is hosting “Operation Gridlock Topeka!,” The 12 p.m. protest organized on Facebook asked people to gridlock streets around the state capitol building on Southwest 10th Avenue, Harrison Street, Jackson Street and 8th Avenue.

The protest is in response to Gov. Laura Kelly’s extension of the stay-at-home order, which will now last until May 3. Event organizers said it was time to open Kansas “back up for business.”

“It is time to converge on Topeka and show Governor Kelly that we the people of Kansas can be safe, responsible, and LOUD!” the event host said on the Facebook page. “Stay in your car, honk your horns, and wave flags… Make sure she hears you and tell her to open Kansas up!”

The Kansas Highway Patrol said protesters are legally allowed to gather for peaceful protest as long as they practice social distancing or remain in their vehicles.

(KSNT Photo/Lindley Lund)

(KSNT Photo/Lindley Lund)

(KSNT Photo/Lindley Lund)