Local aerospace union president urges companies to make personal protective equipment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The president for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 70, made a plea via Facebook for companies to consider shifting into the manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement provided by Cornell Beard says, “While the union completely understands the need for economic success, this is not a time to be distracted with production schedules and profit.”

Beard says aerospace companies should consider leading the way in the manufacturing of these products. He suggests that while companies are sanitizing facilities, engineers can begin to prepare for the immediate manufacturing and distribution of disposable face shields, splash guards, filter masks, and life-saving PPE.

“IAMAW District Lodge 70 considers nothing more urgent than saving the lives of the people who build your product while the coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate, already compromising our economy, national defense and the American way of life,” said Beard.

Beard says this is a matter of national security and emplores others to join him in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

LATEST STORIES: