Local retirement community facility screening visitors

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local retirement community is now screening visitors coming to see elderly residents.

Front desk staff at Wichita Presbyterian Manor will ask visitors about recent travel and illness, and if their answers warrant it, they will ask visitors to reschedule their visit.

“Protecting our residents and our staff is always a top priority for us, and in light of COVID-19, we’re taking those steps a little bit further,” said Courtney Wolfe, Wichita Presbyterian Manor Director.

But since they know these visits are important to residents, staff is looking into alternatives, including Skype calls.

