Local retirement community facility screening visitors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local retirement community is now screening visitors coming to see elderly residents.
Front desk staff at Wichita Presbyterian Manor will ask visitors about recent travel and illness, and if their answers warrant it, they will ask visitors to reschedule their visit.
“Protecting our residents and our staff is always a top priority for us, and in light of COVID-19, we’re taking those steps a little bit further,” said Courtney Wolfe, Wichita Presbyterian Manor Director.
But since they know these visits are important to residents, staff is looking into alternatives, including Skype calls.
LATEST STORIES:
- President Trump preparing to invoke emergency powers over coronavirus
- Walmart corporate offices to work remotely in response to coronavirus
- Olympic torch relay in Greece suspended because of virus
- No rite of spring for golf: Masters postponed due to virus
- Los Angeles, San Diego close schools for 750,000