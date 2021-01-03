Local businesses continue to adapt to changes because of pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many local businesses have had to adapt to new operations during the pandemic.

Sarah Leslie, the owner of Leslie’s Coffee Company, said she has had to split up staff to avoid the spread of the virus.

A couple of months back Leslie and her staff would work all at once, but now, there are two groups. She said if one becomes infected with COVID-19, the others won’t have to quarantine.

They’ve also added heated outdoor seating and are not allowing customers to sit inside.

“So, we have basically taken our service which before the pandemic was about 75% dine-in, and now, everything is pretty much 100% to go. We have 14 seats outside, we got a couple of heaters, and we also added a planter box that helps break the wind a little bit,” said Leslie.

Leslie said for the most part outside dining has helped keep their sales up, but it’s during cold times like these that there are fewer customers out.

Employees from Connie’s Mexico Cafe are currently working to create a new outdoor dining area.

Since the pandemic started, Connie’s has adjusted its location in many ways. Putting up barriers to avoid customer contact, laminated menus, so they can be disinfected, and now expanding their outdoor section.

“Our awesome new parking lot that’s going to be big and our patio will probably sit about eight tables, and we are going to have wood covering the north end side and the west end side and then having a gate open so people can see the trains go by,” said manager Adele Jordan.

Connie’s Mexico Cafe hopes to have their outdoor parking lot and patio done by April to celebrate their 58th anniversary.

