Local businesses donate medical supplies to Wichita hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the need for medical supplies increasing across the country, businesses in Kansas are doing what they can to donate supplies to help those on the front lines.

From masks to gloves and even paper for exam beds, supplies of every kind are being donated in Wichita.

Several nail salons including Classy Nails and Spa have donated, masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

Classy Nails and Spa donated 3,600 masks and 4,000 gloves to Wichita hospitals.

“The doctors, the nurses, they are on the front line taking care of the sick ones,” said Dat Lee with Classy Nails and Spa. “It feels great to contribute our small contribution to our local medical hospitals and facilities.”

Some construction company owners said they have been contacted by hospitals to see if they have resources available.

Hunter and Son Construction has donated masks and is trying to gather unused materials worker have in the field to help out.

“We’re a local company, and we want to make sure that the people that need supplies, they can get them,” said Steve Hunter, president of Hunter and Son Construction. “If we can offer those, then we’re willing to do so.”

The Marcus Center at Wichita State University is the regional collection point for people to drop off donations and unused medical supplies.

First responders are helping with moving and loading boxes at the collection point.

Jay Golden, president of WSU, is encouraging doctors and dentists to donate the supplies they don’t need during this time.

“We cannot do it by ourselves,” said Golden. “We’re encouraging Shocker Nation and all Wichitans to rally behind this. Let’s come together.”

Golden said people have given quite a bit already even including people who have made protective masks themselves.

“It’s gonna take the community coming together and this is just one way that we can give back,” said Golden.

Golden said this will continue as long as needed.

To find out where you can drop off on campus at WSU and what is accepted, click here.

