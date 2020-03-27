Local grocery stores provide drive up services

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, local grocery stores said they are hoping to reduce their customers’ stress by providing drive up, or pick up, services.

This allows customers to call in or order online, depending on the store. The associates will gather the groceries and meet you outside to load them into your car at a designated time.

“We have a lot of older citizens or people at risk with different other health illnesses, and if they feel more comfortable not coming into the store being close to other people, then we want to accommodate that,” said Angi Thomas, store manager of Wehner’s Thriftway in Rossville.

Thomas said a lot of their customers are taking advantage of this service, and many appreciate not having to enter the store.

Wehner’s service is free, and Thomas said she normally places about 10 to 15 orders a day.

The average wait time for Wehner’s Thriftway customers can be anywhere from five minutes to one hour, depending on the current quantity of orders.

However, some customers may experience longer wait times.

Sheila Lowrie, corporate affairs manager for Dillons Food Stores, said in an email that customers may experience longer wait times due to the demand.

“We are asking our customers be patient, to be kind to one another and our associates, and to shop responsible and purchase what you need,” Lowrie said.

Other stores offering drive up services at specific stores include Walmart, Target, and Hy-Vee.