Local hospitals prepare staff for COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Local hospitals are now preparing to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

KSN News spoke withhealth officials who said the timing couldn’t be better.

“It finally feels like maybe a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Rex Degner, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center chief medical officer. “We can start immunizing some of our frontline workers so that they can be assured that they can continue working and not be pulled off the job because they’ve become ill.”



Dr. Degner said the recent spike in COVID-19 patients has put a toll on their frontline workers forcing them to work extended hours.



“So, to be able to get vaccinated and have their loved ones also eventually get vaccinated. They could get back to some semblance of whatever the new normal is.”



He said they are already working on a distribution plan.



“There is some concern that a certain number of people will get flu-like symptoms for a day or two when they get the vaccine. So, we have to be careful and vaccinate just a portion of our staff at any one time.”



Dr. Jacob Hodges, Mowery Clinic in Salina, specializes in infectious disease. He hopes the community considers getting vaccinated after all the research that was put in.

“They’re trying to alleviate some of those concerns by trying to include some different populations some different ethnicities of individuals and different age groups,” said Hodges

