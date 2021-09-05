Local hospitals see a surge in patients inside COVID-19 units

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County once again seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

This week, KSN News talked with a nurse working on the front lines, who says recently hospitals have had to modify their locations.

Gabriela Sedaño works at Ascension Via Christi and says for the last couple of weeks they have noticed an unfortunate trend. More residents are being hospitalized or are receiving treatment due to their COVID-19 complications. She says if people were to look back at last month, the number of patients infected with coronavirus has doubled in their location.

During this time, they also face a staff shortage, she says, making it far more complicated to get enough hands to help in their COVID-19 unit.

“It’s really bad. People just don’t believe it,” Sedaño said. “Our COVID-19 unit floor had to increase again. They had to expand the floor for the patients, so there was more room.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 111 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state last week.